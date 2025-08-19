Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Alaska summit and its afterlife provides a glimpse into what peace looks like to Putin and Trump

By Ronald Suny, Professor of History and Political Science, University of Michigan
For all the talk of security guarantees for Ukraine, the peace being looked at by the US president looks to be aligned with that desired by his Russian counterpart.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why does Australia have earthquakes? The whole continent is under stress from distant forces
~ Australian Foreign Minister’s Vietnam Trip Should Promote Rights
~ How Trump’s separate meetings with Putin and Zelenskyy have advanced Russian interests
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Shadow Treasurer Ted O'Brien and industry chief Andrew McKellar’s tax and red tape wishlists
~ Payne Haas’s allegiance switch to Samoa: a threat or an opportunity for rugby league?
~ NZ is trailing its allies over Palestinian statehood – but there’s still time to show leadership
~ What’s behind the high rate of suicide in Australia’s construction industry?
~ ‘There’s no such thing as someone else’s children’ – Omar El Akkad bears witness to the destruction of Gaza and the west’s quiet assent
~ Soft plastics recycling looks set to return to supermarkets. Cutting back on plastic would be even better
~ ‘I went out and I had a cry’: what aged-care staff say about their grief when residents die
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter