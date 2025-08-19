Tolerance.ca
Why does Australia have earthquakes? The whole continent is under stress from distant forces

By Mojtaba Rajabi, Senior Lecturer in Geoscience, The University of Queensland
Abbas Babaahmadi, Adjunct Research Fellow, Structural Geology, The University of Queensland
Dee Ninis, Earthquake Scientist, Monash University
Australia is a long way from the tectonic plate boundaries where most earthquakes happen – but we can’t escape the forces they create.The Conversation


