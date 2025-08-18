Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australian Foreign Minister’s Vietnam Trip Should Promote Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong (R) greets Vietnam's Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son (L) during the 50th ASEAN-Australia Special Summit in Melbourne on March 5, 2024. © 2024 William West/AFP via Getty Images This week, Australia’s Foreign Minister Penny Wong will travel to Vietnam to meet her counterpart, Bui Thanh Son. Australia’s relationship with Vietnam is important given Vietnam’s impressive economic growth and its geopolitical position as a bulwark against China’s growing influence in Southeast Asia.But it’s critical that Australian policymakers don’t…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
