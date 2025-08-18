Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

AI free from bias and ideology is a fantasy – humans can’t organise data without distorting reality

By Declan Humphreys, Lecturer Cybersecurity and Ethics, University of the Sunshine Coast
AI models are not politically neutral nor free from bias. In fact, it may not even be possible for them to be unbiased.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
More
