Indigenous students want to finish Year 12. They need equal support and resources from schools to do this
By Maryanne Macdonald, Lecturer, Indigenous Education, Edith Cowan University
Eyal Gringart, Associate Professor, School of Arts and Humanities, Edith Cowan University
Renae Isaacs-Guthridge, Lecturer in Aboriginal Education, Edith Cowan University
Terry (Ngarritjan) Kessaris, Lecturer in Indigenous Studies and Cultural Competency (Casual), Edith Cowan University
New survey research shows Indigenous teenagers value their education. But they don’t have equal access to computers and may be doing high school away from home.
- Monday, August 18, 2025