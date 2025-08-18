Tolerance.ca
In Jane Austen’s Persuasion, respite is a key ingredient for romance

By Barbara Cooke, Programme Leader and Senior Lecturer in English, Loughborough University
It’s that time of year again. Flight costs are up, schools are out, and anyone lucky enough to afford a break is heading – literally or metaphorically – for the hills. Some might harbour visions of a beautiful stranger alone in a beach or bar, someone who takes a keen interest in them, gives them the best two weeks of their lives then disappears into the sunset. This is probably what most of us imagine when we think of a holiday romance: something magical and fleeting, but removed from everyday life.

One writer, however, proved in novel after novel that a change of scene can also inspire…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
