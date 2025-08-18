Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cop30: the accommodation crisis plaguing Brazil’s upcoming UN climate summit

By Bruno Soeiro Vieira, Professor Adjunto, Universidade Federal do Pará (UFPA)
Hotel prices could lead to the event being emptied; but a significant presence of countries and delegations is essential to legitimise the conference’s discussions.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ In Jane Austen’s Persuasion, respite is a key ingredient for romance
~ Six tips from the middle ages on how to beat the summer heat
~ Rebranding equity as ‘belonging’ won’t advance justice — it’s DEI rollback in disguise
~ A humanoid robot is now on sale for under US$6,000 – what can you do with it?
~ Emerging parasite threats in the UK and Ireland: the role of climate change and pet travel
~ 1 in 5 Bolivians spoiled their ballots – a sign of voter dissatisfaction as nation tips to the right
~ More young lives lost in Ukraine, as UN chief repeats call for a ‘just, comprehensive and sustainable peace’
~ Has extreme poverty really plunged since the 1980s? New analysis suggests not
~ View from The Hill: Roundtable to grapple with political footballs and regulatory hairballs
~ At one elite college, over 80% of students now use AI – but it’s not all about outsourcing their work
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter