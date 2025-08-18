Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

NASA wants to put a nuclear reactor on the Moon by 2030 – choosing where is tricky

By Clive Neal, Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering and Earth Sciences, University of Notre Dame
If you try to launch or land a spacecraft anywhere close to another object on the lunar surface, that object will get sandblasted with rocks, dust and sand.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Has extreme poverty really plunged since the 1980s? New analysis suggests not
~ View from The Hill: Roundtable to grapple with political footballs and regulatory hairballs
~ At one elite college, over 80% of students now use AI – but it’s not all about outsourcing their work
~ Twelver Shiism – a branch of Islam that serves both as a spiritual and political force in Iran and beyond
~ Cultivating for color: The hidden trade-offs between garden aesthetics and pollinator preferences
~ Do people dream in color or black and white?
~ Some pro athletes keep getting better as they age − neuroscience can explain how they stay sharp
~ Data-driven early intervention strategies could revolutionize Philly’s approach to crime prevention
~ Data that taxpayers have paid for and rely on is disappearing – here’s how it’s happening and what you can do about it
~ AI is about to radically alter military command structures that haven’t changed much since Napoleon’s army
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter