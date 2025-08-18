Data that taxpayers have paid for and rely on is disappearing – here’s how it’s happening and what you can do about it
By Margaret Levenstein, Research Professor at the Institute for Social Research, University of Michigan
John Kubale, Research Assistant Professor at the Institute for Social Research, University of Michigan
Detailed data that US government agencies collect and make available has underpinned research about people, medicine, science, crime, jobs, housing, climate and the economy.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, August 18, 2025