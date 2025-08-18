Tolerance.ca
Women’s basketball in Nigeria is on a winning streak: how to take it further

By Michael Gbemisola Aina, Senior Lecturer , University of Ilorin
Nigeria's women's basketball team, D'Tigress, won a fifth consecutive title at the 2025 FIBA Women's AfroBasket Championship in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire on 3 August. The Conversation Africa asked Michael Gbemisola Aina, a technical commissioner of the Nigeria Basketball Federation who has researched


© The Conversation -
