How Russia emerged as the clear winner from the Alaska summit

By David Hastings Dunn, Professor of International Politics in the Department of Political Science and International Studies, University of Birmingham
As a former reality TV star, Donald Trump often gives the impression of playing the part of a US president rather than conducting the business of leading a government seriously. Nowhere has this been more apparent than in his recent summit with Russia’s Vladimir Putin in Alaska, where the two leaders met to discuss ending the war in Ukraine.

The theatre of the occasion had been meticulously planned. Trump rolled out the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
