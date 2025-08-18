Tolerance.ca
I got an AI to impersonate me and teach me my own course – here’s what I learned about the future of education

By Alex Connock, Senior Fellow, Said Business School, University of Oxford
Imagine you had an unlimited budget for individual tutors offering hyper-personalised courses that maximised learners’ productivity and skills development. This summer I previewed this idea – with a ridiculous and solipsistic test.

I asked an AI tutor agent to play the role of me, an Oxford lecturer on media and AI, and teach me a personal master’s course, based entirely on my own work.

