Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

More young lives lost and devastated in Russia attacks on Ukraine: UNICEF

Russian drone strikes on the Ukrainian cities of Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia overnight reportedly killed 10 people including three children, the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said on Monday.


© United Nations -
