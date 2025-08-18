Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How scientists can contribute to social movements and climate action

By Aaron Thierry, PhD Candidate, Social Science, Cardiff University
Tristram Wyatt, Senior Research Fellow, Biosciences, University of Oxford
Despite decades of scientists’ warnings about climate and ecological breakdown, record-breaking heat and escalating environmental disasters have become commonplace. Science has been attacked, dismissed and politicised, and the world is accelerating in a terrifying direction.

To scientists this can feel particularly overwhelming. So what can we do?

Scientific knowledge alone hasn’t generated the urgent societal action many scientists expected. Therefore, to protect ourselves, future generations…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Telling humanity's stories as the Latin America Editor at Global Voices
~ How inflammatory bowel disease may accelerate the progression of dementia
~ Can a game stop vaccine misinformation? This one just might
~ Malaysia’s ‘ASEAN Shenzhen’ needs some significant legal reform to take off — here’s how
~ Why are young men ‘T maxxing’ testosterone? Do they need it? And what are the risks?
~ The ‘wrong kind of sorry’: will a record fine for Qantas deter other companies from breaking the law?
~ US: Excessive Force Against LA Protesters
~ The politics and people behind Balochistan, Pakistan’s internet shutdowns
~ ‘I genuinely did hold my breath’: a sordid, sexy queer debut evokes Hitchcock and Christos Tsiolkas
~ Generative AI is not a ‘calculator for words’. 5 reasons why this idea is misleading
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter