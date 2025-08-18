Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Can a game stop vaccine misinformation? This one just might

By Sander van der Linden, Professor of Social Psychology in Society, University of Cambridge
Jon Roozenbeek, Lecturer in Psychology, University of Cambridge
Ruth Elisabeth Appel, Former Stanford Impact Labs Postdoctoral Fellow, Stanford University
Modern vaccines have saved over 150 million lives. Yet misinformation about them can still have deadly consequences. A gunman recently opened fire at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention headquarters, wrongly believing that the coronavirus vaccine had caused his depression.

Public health is increasingly being threatened by the spread of dangerousThe Conversation


© The Conversation -
