Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why are young men ‘T maxxing’ testosterone? Do they need it? And what are the risks?

By Samuel Cornell, PhD Candidate in Public Health & Community Medicine, School of Population Health, UNSW Sydney
Luke Cox, Lecturer in Sport Integrity, Swansea University
Timothy Piatkowski, Lecturer in Psychology, Griffith University
T maxxing offers a compelling narrative: raise your testosterone, upgrade your life. But if you don’t have clinically low testosterone, there are health risks.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
