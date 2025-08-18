Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US: Excessive Force Against LA Protesters

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Los Angeles Police Department officers shoot kinetic impact projectiles at protesters outside City Hall in Los Angeles, California, on June 8, 2025. © 2025 Apu Gomes/Getty Images Law enforcement officers responded to protests against immigration raids in and around Los Angeles between June 6 and 14 with excessive force and deliberate brutality.Local, state, and federal law enforcement’s aggressive response to these protests violently oppressed the public’s right to express outrage and the media’s right to report safely.All law enforcement agencies involved should…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
