Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The politics and people behind Balochistan, Pakistan’s internet shutdowns

By Ramna Saeed
This recurring pattern raises a stark question: Is the state relying on shutdowns because it cannot secure networks, or because separatist groups’ offline capabilities have grown?


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
