Human Rights Observatory

E-bikes could slash our reliance on cars – but overpowered illegal models on the roads make us all less safe

By Richard J. Buning, Research Lead, Micromobility Research Cluster, The University of Queensland
Dorina Pojani, Associate Professor in Urban Planning, The University of Queensland
Since the invention of gears, nothing has encouraged more people to get on a bicycle than the introduction of electric motors and batteries.

When people have an e-bike, they drive less and cycle more. A study of frequent car drivers in Sweden found the distance people drove fell close to 40% once they were provided with an e-bike.

Conventional bikes don’t have anywhere near the same ability to get people out of their cars, due to their reliance…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
