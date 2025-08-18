Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘I genuinely did hold my breath’: a sordid, sexy queer debut evokes Hitchcock and Christos Tsiolkas

By Jay Daniel Thompson, Senior Lecturer, School of Media and Communication, RMIT University
When twentysomething Ash arrives in Melbourne seeking a ‘new version’ of himself, he’s fleeing a country town and a joyless upbringing.The Conversation


Read complete article

The Conversation
