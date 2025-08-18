Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Senegal: Families Internally Displaced by Floods in Limbo

By Human Rights Watch
For nine years, in Khar Yalla, authorities have effectively abandoned Senegalese families internally displaced from the Langue de Barbarie peninsula by coastal floods, violating their rights to an adequate standard of living, education, health, and to take part in cultural life.Senegalese authorities failed to include these families in a World Bank-funded planned relocation of others from the…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
