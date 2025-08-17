Tolerance.ca
Road-user charges can pay for more than just road maintenance – NZ could lead the way

By Simon Kingham, Professor of Human Geography, University of Canterbury
By charging all road users, the shift away from a petrol tax could help fund safer roads and lower pollution. NZ should embrace the opportunity to be innovative.The Conversation


