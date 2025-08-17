Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Online reviews influence what we buy, but should they have that much power over our choices?

By Katie Mehr, Assistant Professor, Marketing, Business Economics, and Law, University of Alberta
Imagine you’re looking to buy a new grill. You want to make sure you purchase a well-built, easy-to-use grill for you and your family. How can you determine which one is best to purchase?

On the one hand, you can rely on information the manufacturer provides to understand things like what material the grill is made from, how big it is and whether it has additional features like a grease management system. But this information doesn’t really tell you what it’s like to own the grill, or whether the grill will work well for your summer barbecue aspirations.

For that, you…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
