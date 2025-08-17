Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Is China responsible for the illegal extraction of mineral resources by its companies in Africa?

By Jean Sovon
Many agreements protect Africa's rights and sovereignty over resources, but companies often find loopholes that allow them to circumvent these agreements by engaging in illegal resource extraction.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
