Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ghana’s war on illegal mining has failed – we set out to find out why

By Gordon Crawford, Professor of Global Development, Coventry University
Gabriel Botchwey, Associate professor
Early in his eight-year tenure, in 2017, then Ghanaian president Nana Akufo-Addo declared a moratorium on all small-scale gold mining. He established an inter-ministerial committee on illegal mining and a joint military-police taskforce – Operation…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Is China responsible for the illegal extraction of mineral resources by its companies in Africa?
~ Africa’s top climate change challenges: a fairer deal on phasing out fossil fuels and mobilising funds
~ Putin got the red-carpet treatment from Trump. Where does this leave Ukraine?
~ The Caribbean closely watches Hurricane Erin, the first major storm of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season
~ Trump, Aliyev, and Pashinyan’s historic agreement: A chance for peace?
~ Alaska summit: no deal agreed at Trump-Putin meeting but land swap for ceasefire still on the table
~ Anonymous threats force owner of a controversial license plate to depart Hong Kong
~ A ‘Time of Trial’: Rastafari haven disrespected and ruined in Jamaica
~ Air Canada flight attendants have issued a strike notice: Here’s what you need to know
~ Sri Lanka: UN Rights Report Details Security Force Abuses
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter