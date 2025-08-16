Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Alaska summit: no deal agreed at Trump-Putin meeting but land swap for ceasefire still on the table

By Olena Borodyna, Senior Geopolitical Risks Advisor, ODI Global
Hours before meeting Russia’s leader Vladimir Putin in Alaska, Donald Trump said he wanted to see a ceasefire in Ukraine and was “not going to be happy” if it wasn’t agreed today. The US president appears to have left Alaska with no such agreement in place.

“We didn’t get there”, Trump told reporters, before later vaguely asserting that he and Putin had “made great progress”. Trump is likely to return to the idea…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Anonymous threats force owner of a controversial license plate to depart Hong Kong
~ A ‘Time of Trial’: Rastafari haven disrespected and ruined in Jamaica
~ Air Canada flight attendants have issued a strike notice: Here’s what you need to know
~ Sri Lanka: UN Rights Report Details Security Force Abuses
~ Iran’s nature is under threat – here’s how better environmental stewardship can save it
~ Ultra-processed foods might not be the real villain in our diets – here’s what our research found
~ Trapped in Gaza: Palestinians with disabilities cannot reach aid
~ Qatar: Five-Year Sentence for Baha’i Dignitary on Abusive Charges
~ Three reasons plastic pollution treaty talks ended in disagreement and deadlock (but not collapse)
~ Alzheimer’s disease: lithium may help slow cognitive decline – new research in mice
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter