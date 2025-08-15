Tolerance.ca
Sri Lanka: UN Rights Report Details Security Force Abuses

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk holds a press conference in Colombo, Sri Lanka, June 26, 2025. © 2025 Krishan Kariyawasam/NurPhoto via AP Photo (Geneva) – The United Nations Human Rights office’s report on Sri Lanka details entrenched and systemic rights violations—including arbitrary detention, torture, and deaths in custody—under President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, Human Rights Watch said today. The new report by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, also describes the misuse of draconian laws to silence…


© Human Rights Watch -
