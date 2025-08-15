Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ultra-processed foods might not be the real villain in our diets – here’s what our research found

By Graham Finlayson, Professor of Psychobiology, University of Leeds
James Stubbs, Professor in Appetite & Energy Balance, Faculty of Medicine and Health School of Psychology, University of Leeds
Chocolate and porridge are both popular but only one gets binged. Why? Our psychology plays a bigger role in overeating than food labels alone.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
