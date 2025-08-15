Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Qatar: Five-Year Sentence for Baha’i Dignitary on Abusive Charges

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Remy Rowhani © Private. (Beirut) – A Doha court sentenced the chair of the National Spiritual Assembly of the Baha’is in Qatar to five years in prison on August 13, 2025, based solely on exercising his rights to freedom of speech and religion, the Baha’i International Community and Human Rights Watch said today. Qatari authorities should urgently quash the conviction and release him. Qatari authorities charged Remy Rowhani, 71, with promoting a doctrine or ideology that “casts doubt on the foundations and teachings of Islam” under article 259 of the penal…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
~ USA/Russia: In Ukraine talks with Putin, Trump must demand justice, accountability and an end to human rights violations
