Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Three reasons plastic pollution treaty talks ended in disagreement and deadlock (but not collapse)

By Steve Fletcher, Professor of Ocean Policy and Economy, University of Portsmouth
Antaya March, Director - Global Plastics Policy Centre, University of Portsmouth
The latest round of negotiations for a UN global plastics treaty has ended without a deal. After more than three years of talks, deep divisions remain. Agreement is only marginally closer than before talks began. For many countries, campaigners and observer organisations, the outcome is deeply disappointing.

After the final intense meetings which went through the night in Geneva, the chair of the intergovernmental negotiating committee that…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
