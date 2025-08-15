Tolerance.ca
Some people just don’t like music – it may be down to their brain wiring

By Catherine Loveday, Professor, Neuropsychology, University of Westminster
When I ask a lecture theatre full of students how they would feel if they could never listen to a piece of music again, most are horrified. Many have been plugged into their headphones until the moment the class begins. But without fail, one or two will shyly admit that their lives would not change at all if music didn’t exist.

Psychologists call this "music anhedonia", meaning an absence of pleasure for music. And a…The Conversation


© The Conversation
