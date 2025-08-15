Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Iran’s nature is under threat - here’s how better environmental stewardship can save it

By Shooka Bidarian, Media and Journalism Fellow, Sustainability and Climate at United Nations University Institute of Water Health and Environment, United Nations University
Mark Maslin, UCL Professor of Earth System Science and UNU Lead for Climate, Health and Security, UCL
From arid deserts and alpine meadows to dense wetlands and temperate forests, Iran’s natural landscapes give rise to rich native wildlife. This country is home to over 8,000 species of plants, nearly 500 bird species and 194 mammals. The UN has listed 13 special ecological areas, including…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Three reasons plastic pollution treaty talks ended in disagreement and deadlock (but not collapse)
~ Alzheimer’s disease: lithium may help slow cognitive decline – new research in mice
~ Quentin Blake and Me at the Lowry: the magic touch of Britain’s best-loved children’s illustrator
~ The ten best songs under one minute long
~ Is mineral water ‘natural’ if it’s filtered? The debate gripping France today has raged since the 18th-century
~ Young Europeans are losing faith in democracy – here’s how to earn it back
~ Some people just don’t like music – it may be down to their brain wiring
~ The ‘third nuclear age’ is a politically motivated label that seeks to justify a renewed arms race
~ USA/Russia: In Ukraine talks with Putin, Trump must demand justice, accountability and an end to human rights violations
~ Palestine Action arrests: what happens next, and what it tells us about the breadth of Britain’s counter-terrorism laws
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter