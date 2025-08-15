Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Protestant ideas shaped Americans’ support for birth control – and the Supreme Court ruling protecting a husband and wife’s right to contraception

By Samira Mehta, Associate Professor of Women and Gender Studies & Jewish Studies, University of Colorado Boulder
Sixty years ago, the Supreme Court ruled that married couples have a constitutional right to use contraception. Griswold v. Connecticut, decided in 1965, made it illegal for states to outlaw birth control for spouses – a right that would not be extended to single people until 1972.

Griswold granted married couples this right on the grounds of privacy. Though the Constitution does not specifically name an explicit right to privacy, justices argued that it could be inferred…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ USA/Russia: In Ukraine talks with Putin, Trump must demand justice, accountability and an end to human rights violations
~ Palestine Action arrests: what happens next, and what it tells us about the breadth of Britain’s counter-terrorism laws
~ Understanding tick immunity may be key to preventing killer viruses from spreading
~ Japan’s shifting memory of the second world war is raising fears of renewed militarism
~ How bad science is becoming big business
~ What’s the secret to fixing the UK’s public finances? Here’s what our panel of experts would do
~ Sanctuary cities in the US were born in the 1980s as Central American refugees fled civil wars
~ Afghans in US face uncertainty after the cancellation of their humanitarian relief
~ The growing fad of ‘microdosing’ mushrooms is leading to an uptick in poison control center calls and emergency room visits
~ RFK Jr.’s plans to overhaul ‘vaccine court’ system would face legal and scientific challenges
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter