Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Kids need soft skills in the age of AI, but what does this mean for schools?

By Jennifer L. Steele, Professor of Education, American University
For the past half-century, the jobs that have commanded the greatest earnings have increasingly concentrated on knowledge work, especially in science and technology.

Now with the spread of generative artificial intelligence, that may no longer be true. Employers are beginning to report their intent to replace certain white-collar jobs with AI.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ USA/Russia: In Ukraine talks with Putin, Trump must demand justice, accountability and an end to human rights violations
~ Palestine Action arrests: what happens next, and what it tells us about the breadth of Britain’s counter-terrorism laws
~ Understanding tick immunity may be key to preventing killer viruses from spreading
~ Japan’s shifting memory of the second world war is raising fears of renewed militarism
~ How bad science is becoming big business
~ What’s the secret to fixing the UK’s public finances? Here’s what our panel of experts would do
~ Sanctuary cities in the US were born in the 1980s as Central American refugees fled civil wars
~ Afghans in US face uncertainty after the cancellation of their humanitarian relief
~ The growing fad of ‘microdosing’ mushrooms is leading to an uptick in poison control center calls and emergency room visits
~ RFK Jr.’s plans to overhaul ‘vaccine court’ system would face legal and scientific challenges
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter