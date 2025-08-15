South Africa has chosen a risky approach to global politics: 3 steps it must take to succeed
By Adam Habib, Vice-Chancellor, SOAS, University of London
Imraan Valodia, Pro Vice-Chancellor, Climate, Sustainability and Inequality and Director, Southern Centre for Inequality Studies, University of the Witwatersrand
South Africa finds itself in a dangerous historical moment. The world order is under threat from its own primary architect. The US wants to remain the premier global political power without taking on any of its responsibilities.
This dangerous moment also presents opportunities.
South Africa’s response has been one of strategic autonomy. This involves taking independent and non-aligned positions on global affairs, to navigate between competing world powers.…
