Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Open letter to the Governor of Maharashtra to withhold assent to the Maharashtra special public security bill

By Amnesty International
Your Excellency Shri. Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan, Governor of Maharashtra. I write to you with grave concern regarding the recently passed Maharashtra Special Public Security Bill, which now awaits your assent. Though presented as a tool to combat “urban naxalism,” The Bill introduces vague, overboard, and ideologically biased provisions that pose an immediate threat to international […] The post Open letter to the Governor of Maharashtra to withhold assent to the Maharashtra special public security bill appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Who can stop Ethiopia’s revolving door of injustices?
~ Pacific communities celebrate World Court’s Advisory Opinion on climate change
~ Not quite angels: why we should stop calling these small winged children ‘cherubs’
~ Do hot drinks really give you cancer? A gut expert explains
~ A rare ‘brain-eating amoeba’ has been detected in Queensland water. Can I catch it by drinking tapwater? Or in the shower?
~ Greens may be a problem for Labor in next week’s Tasmanian no-confidence vote
~ Lebanon: Judicial Reforms Positive, But Fall Short
~ Afghanistan: Authorities must reinstate formal legal frameworks, rule of law and end four years of injustice and impunity
~ The Aliyevs’ Turkish retreat: luxury real estate investment in the shadow of corruption
~ Bendigo Writers Festival has questions to answer over ‘untenable’ code of conduct for authors
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter