Human Rights Observatory

Who can stop Ethiopia’s revolving door of injustices?

By Amnesty International
By Deprose Muchena At the end of June, Amnesty International’s Senior Director of Regional Human Rights Impact, Deprose Muchena, announced that he will leave the organization after 11 years. He reflects on the human rights situation in Ethiopia. When I joined the Amnesty movement to lead its team serving an important sub region of the […] The post Who can stop Ethiopia’s revolving door of injustices? appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
