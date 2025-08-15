Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Lebanon: Judicial Reforms Positive, But Fall Short

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and members of the Lebanese government attend a parliament session in Beirut, July 15, 2025. © 2025 Emilie Madi/Reuters (Beirut) – A law that Lebanon’s parliament adopted on July 31, 2025, includes positive reforms for Lebanon’s judiciary but falls short of guaranteeing judicial independence, Human Rights Watch said today. The law includes some advances in terms of judicial independence, including greater judicial self-governance and the expansion of elections of judges by other judges. But it allows Lebanon’s government-appointed…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Afghanistan: Authorities must reinstate formal legal frameworks, rule of law and end four years of injustice and impunity
~ The Aliyevs’ Turkish retreat: luxury real estate investment in the shadow of corruption
~ Bendigo Writers Festival has questions to answer over ‘untenable’ code of conduct for authors
~ Australia used to lead the world on shorter work hours – we could do it again
~ The global plastics treaty process has fallen flat. Here’s what went wrong, and how you can help
~ Contractor or employee? How a proposed law change will favour Uber over its drivers
~ NSW’s ‘renovictions’ loophole could undermine the progress made with no-grounds evictions
~ Many Australians secretly use AI at work, a new report shows. Clearer rules could reduce ‘shadow AI’
~ New research shows WWII dominates Australians’ knowledge of military history. But big gaps remain
~ Kyrgyzstan: Rights Defender on Trial After Publishing Activist’s Letter
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter