Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The global plastics treaty process has fallen flat. Here’s what went wrong, and how you can help

By Melanie MacGregor, ARC Future Fellow and Matthew Flinders Fellow in Chemistry, Flinders University
International efforts to reach agreement on reducing plastic pollution are disappointing. But we don’t need to wait for a treaty to make changes in our own lives.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Lebanon: Judicial Reforms Positive, But Fall Short
~ Afghanistan: Authorities must reinstate formal legal frameworks, rule of law and end four years of injustice and impunity
~ The Aliyevs’ Turkish retreat: luxury real estate investment in the shadow of corruption
~ Bendigo Writers Festival has questions to answer over ‘untenable’ code of conduct for authors
~ Australia used to lead the world on shorter work hours – we could do it again
~ Contractor or employee? How a proposed law change will favour Uber over its drivers
~ NSW’s ‘renovictions’ loophole could undermine the progress made with no-grounds evictions
~ Many Australians secretly use AI at work, a new report shows. Clearer rules could reduce ‘shadow AI’
~ New research shows WWII dominates Australians’ knowledge of military history. But big gaps remain
~ Kyrgyzstan: Rights Defender on Trial After Publishing Activist’s Letter
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter