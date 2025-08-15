Tolerance.ca
Afghanistan: Authorities must reinstate formal legal frameworks, rule of law and end four years of injustice and impunity

By Amnesty International
The Taliban de-facto authorities must immediately put an end to the arbitrary and unfair delivery of justice by reinstating a formal constitutional and legal framework and the rule of law in accordance with Afghanistan’s international human rights obligations, Amnesty International said today.   Since the Taliban took power in August 2021, Afghanistan’s legal framework has been […] The post Afghanistan: Authorities must reinstate formal legal frameworks, rule of law and end four years of injustice and impunity appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


