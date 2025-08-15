Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Aliyevs’ Turkish retreat: luxury real estate investment in the shadow of corruption

By Arzu Geybullayeva
From Moscow to London to the French Riviera, the Aliyev family demonstrates a consistent pattern: converting opaque, hydrocarbon-derived wealth into high-prestige, low-scrutiny assets abroad.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
