Human Rights Observatory

Contractor or employee? How a proposed law change will favour Uber over its drivers

By Amanda Reilly, Senior Lecturer in Commercial Law, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Annick Masselot, Professor of Law, University of Canterbury
The definition of a contractor will depend on what’s in their contract, not the work they do, putting NZ out of step internationally.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
