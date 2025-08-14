Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New research shows WWII dominates Australians’ knowledge of military history. But big gaps remain

By Nicole Townsend, Lecturer in History, UNSW Sydney
A new national survey shows the second world war dominates Australians’ understanding of their military history, but knowledge is limited to the Pacific War.The Conversation


© The Conversation
