Human Rights Observatory

Kyrgyzstan: Rights Defender on Trial After Publishing Activist’s Letter

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Rita Karasartova. © Private (Bishkek) – The trial of a Kyrgyz human rights defender who published a letter from a political activist on her Facebook page is scheduled to start on August 15, 2025, Human Rights Watch said today. Rita Karasartova is charged with organizing mass riots under article 278 of the criminal code and publicly calling for the violent seizure of power under article 327, facing a potential total of 10 years in prison.The authorities have classified the case, meaning that the defense is barred from obtaining its own copy of the evidence…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
