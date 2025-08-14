Why has trust in news fallen? The answer is more complicated than we thought
By Greg Treadwell, Senior Lecturer in Journalism, Auckland University of Technology
Merja Myllylahti, Senior Lecturer, Co-Director Research Centre for Journalism, Media & Democracy, Auckland University of Technology
Research suggests falling trust in news is not directly related to falling trust in other public institutions. We need to address the news problem on its own terms.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, August 14, 2025