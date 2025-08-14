Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Does AI really boost productivity at work? Research shows gains don’t come cheap or easy

By Jake Goldenfein, Senior Lecturer, The University of Melbourne
Fan Yang, Research fellow at Melbourne Law School, The University of Melbourne
Interviews with senior government bureaucrats show AI is no magic fix for productivity – and may bring new problems all its own.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Kyrgyzstan: Rights Defender on Trial After Publishing Activist’s Letter
~ Why child-care vouchers aren’t the answer for working families this fall
~ Why has trust in news fallen? The answer is more complicated than we thought
~ Does your maternity cover leave you with surprise bills? Here’s one plan to fix it
~ Friday essay: who was Anne Frank?
~ Australia, why are you still obsessed with freeways – when they’re driving us away from net zero?
~ Cherry blossoms and eucalypts: this Japanese war cemetery remembers fallen Australians
~ Expressing gratitude isn’t necessary, but a little appreciation may still go a long way
~ Grok 4’s new AI companion offers up ‘pornographic productivity’
~ Why some climate policies are more popular than others – a psychologist explains
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter