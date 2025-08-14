Tolerance.ca
Friday essay: who was Anne Frank?

By Jan Lanicek, Associate Professor in Modern European History and Jewish History, UNSW Sydney
Everyone knows her photo. For some it shows the cheeky smile of a young girl, “Miss Quack Quack”. For others, the image represents an enigmatic veil of mystery, similar to Leonardo Da Vinci’s Mona Lisa.

Millions have read her diary, watched various renditions in theatres and on the screen, or visited exhibitions devoted to her story. Thousands queue in front of the house in Amsterdam, where she spent 760 days in the secret annex, hiding from the Gestapo and their Dutch collaborators.

People quote…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
