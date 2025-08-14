Tolerance.ca
Australia, why are you still obsessed with freeways – when they’re driving us away from net zero?

By Crystal Legacy, Associate Professor of Urban Planning, The University of Melbourne
Anna Hurlimann, Associate Professor in Urban Planning, The University of Melbourne
Eric Keys, PhD Candidate, Centre for Urban Research, RMIT University
Expanding freeway networks undermines climate action. It points to a deep-seated flaw in Australia’s urban planning systems which must be solved.The Conversation


