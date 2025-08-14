Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Expressing gratitude isn’t necessary, but a little appreciation may still go a long way

By Lara B Aknin, Distinguished Professor of Social Psychology, Simon Fraser University
Anurada Amarasekera, Master's Student, Clinical Psychology, Toronto Metropolitan University
Kristina Castaneto, Master's Student, Psychology, Simon Fraser University
Tiara A Cash, PhD Candidate in Social Psychology, Simon Fraser University
Gratitude statements like “Thanks! You are so kind!” and “Thank you! What you did was really helpful,” are common when someone receives assistance from another person. Such expressions of gratitude and appreciation have long been thought to encourage the helper to do kind things again in the future. But do they?

In contrast to past research, our new findings published in the Journal of Experimental Social Psychology suggest that gratitude does not always…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Grok 4’s new AI companion offers up ‘pornographic productivity’
~ Why some climate policies are more popular than others – a psychologist explains
~ Why racehorses might hold the key to saving human lives
~ Quantum alternative to GPS navigation will be tested on US military spaceplane
~ Politics has always been a game – but why does it now feel like we’re being cheated?
~ Why being open about science can make people trust it less - and what to do about it
~ The car finance scandal proves that the financial sector still has trust issues that need to be sorted
~ Animal Farm at 80: why the animals really matter in Orwell’s parable about communism
~ ‘I have multiple side-hustles … It’s exhausting’: the challenges facing young freelance creatives
~ How the Trump-Putin summit could play out
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter