Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why racehorses might hold the key to saving human lives

By Kamalan Jeevaratnam, Head of School of Veterinary Medicine, Professor in Clinical Physiology, University of Surrey
When elite athletes collapse, it makes headlines. But the same thing happens to racehorses far more often – and studying them could help save human lives.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Expressing gratitude isn’t necessary, but a little appreciation may still go a long way
~ Grok 4’s new AI companion offers up ‘pornographic productivity’
~ Why some climate policies are more popular than others – a psychologist explains
~ Quantum alternative to GPS navigation will be tested on US military spaceplane
~ Politics has always been a game – but why does it now feel like we’re being cheated?
~ Why being open about science can make people trust it less - and what to do about it
~ The car finance scandal proves that the financial sector still has trust issues that need to be sorted
~ Animal Farm at 80: why the animals really matter in Orwell’s parable about communism
~ ‘I have multiple side-hustles … It’s exhausting’: the challenges facing young freelance creatives
~ How the Trump-Putin summit could play out
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter